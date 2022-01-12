Region police work to remove stigma around mental health treatment

The Griffith, Highland and Munster police officers who gathered last fall for wellness training likely expected another presentation about preventing officer suicide.
Many were surprised to learn the presenter had a personal story of survival to share with them, Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said.
Chris Prochut, a law enforcement suicide prevention trainer, served as a press information officer for the Bolingbrook Police Department in fall 2007, when former Sgt. Drew Peterson first became the target of an investigation into the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson.
Drew Peterson later was convicted of the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, and a murder-for-hire plot in 2015 targeting Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow.
"I felt it was my job to protect our department from the onslaught of national media attention," Prochut said. "I was under a lot of stress."
That stress, along with a misdiagnosis during an initial attempt to seek mental health treatment, led Prochut to consider ending his life May 1, 2008.
Fortunately, Prochut's wife noticed a change in his behavior and called his fellow officers, who took him to a hospital in Illinois to get treatment.
At the time, Illinois had a law that resulted in Prochut losing his right to carry a firearm, because he had been admitted to an inpatient mental health facility. He was brought up on disciplinary charges because he couldn't carry a gun and resigned in 2009 after about 13 years in law enforcement, he said.
"This was not my plan," Prochut said during a recent phone interview. "Life took a hard left, but hopefully I'm helping more officers now than I could have ever done on the street by simply having an open and honest conversation."
A paradigm shift
There's been a paradigm shift in law enforcement during the past 10 years regarding mental health treatment for officers, according to Prochut, Mance, Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak and Munster Police Chief Steve Scheckel.
"When I started on the job, it was like, 'You wanted the job, you deal with it,'" said Scheckel, who has been a police officer for 32 years. "You almost forced yourself, really compressed yourself, to just push it down and move on, push it down and move on, because that's what cops do."
Police officers simply didn't talk about their feelings after experiencing traumatic events, said Banasiak, an officer for 33 years. Those who did talk about emotions risked becoming someone other officers avoided.
"In our careers, we probably all can talk about three, four, five cases that really stand out. Whether you go to a horrific accident or a suicide ... there's those images in your mind, and it’s like you can close your eyes and remember that," Banasiak said. "We're in the front row, the center ring, but there's some things you wish you never saw in your life."
Scheckel said some of the officers he worked with all those years ago probably could have benefited from the more holistic approach adopted by law enforcement in recent years.
The Griffith, Highland and Munster police departments came together in October for officer wellness training, which was attended by all of the departments' officers.
The agencies also offer employee assistance programs, which allow officers to privately seek out mental health treatment. During critical incident debriefings, a specialist is brought in to talk to officers about feelings they may be having and options for addressing them.
Mance said his department is launching a peer support program, which will allow current officers to talk privately with retired officers. Financial wellness training also is in the works.
'That critical point'
The number of officers who die by suicide each year now exceeds the number killed in crashes or by suspects, Mance said.
"We've reached that critical point now where you have to do this," he said. "It's not a matter of, 'Oh, you're a progressive police department.'
"We train the officers how to drive a car, we train the officers how to arrest a suspect as safely as possible. We even train them how to put a tourniquet on if they're shot or wounded," Mance said. "But we really do very little to teach them how to recognize their own internal mental trauma that they're experiencing. So this was really just the beginning of what I hope to be many more conversations."
Eric Rios, a police social worker at the Griffith Police Department, organized the training with Prochut.
Research has shown police officers see up to 30 times more traumatic events during their careers than someone on a different career path sees in a lifetime, she said.
"We're not wired to deal with that," Rios said. "We're not wired to just constantly have trauma thrown at us. And as human beings, if you don't even learn how to process it, it becomes something you don't really think about until it hits you."
Mance said police officers typically can "hold it together" while they're at work.
"But when they go home, the shield's going to come off," he said. "I'm going to go escape to my room or escape to a bar. I'm going to find an escape."
That's why the spouses and significant others of the officers were invited to the training session, which also featured Prochut's wife.
Family members often see warning signs before an officer's co-workers notice something's not right. When police officers have stronger, more supportive families, they're healthier people overall, Rios said.
The strain of workplace stress on police officers' families is evident in divorce rates, Scheckel said.
"It was almost laughed at in law enforcement," he said.
Officers would joke, "Oh, you've only been married three times? I’ve been married six," he said.
"I've know several officers who have been married five times," he said. "Well, you can't be a poor judge of a spouse five times over. Eventually, you've got to look in the mirror and say, 'I think you're the problem.'"
Rios said people often think police have it made after retirement because of their pensions, but officers who have divorced multiple times face hurdles.
"How many times can you split a retirement and still take care of yourself after you retire?" Rios said. "It's not just mental health, it's managing your money. It's understanding when to say no and when to stop working overtime. And if you need 17 side jobs to pay the bills, there's a problem."
'It starts at the top'
Griffith last lost an officer to suicide in the 1970s, but suicide is only one issue the departments are attempting to address through officer wellness training, Mance said.
"Every officer, before they're hired, they go through a battery of tests, including a very invasive psychological and polygraph test and background check," he said. "These are very healthy young men and women coming into this field. And then after 20 years, 10 years, five years, you can start to see some officers having difficulties, and it's treated as a disciplinary issue, as it sometimes should be."
Similar to changes in the criminal justice system aimed at addressing defendants' underlying issues, law enforcement agencies owe it to their staff to drill down and more fully address the root cause of disciplinary issues, Mance said.
"Yes, we're treating the officer, but by treating the officer, they’re going to be treating the public better," he said. "They're not going to be having the outbursts. They're going to be better able to handle the emotions they've been stockpiling."
The goal is to train officers from Day 1 how to deal with their emotions properly, so they can have a successful career and enjoy a healthy retirement, "not a life of anger and frustration," he said.
The last couple of years have been challenging for police, many of whom have gone from feeling like their communities' superheroes to being mistrusted because of some "terrible mistakes" by police in other communities nationwide, Banasiak said.
Officers were isolated from each other during the coronavirus shutdown. As the pandemic has continued, they often find themselves facing a rising tide of incivility from an angry and frustrated public, officials said.
Scheckel said he and other chiefs owe it to their departments to offer the best support and resources available.
"It starts at the top, and ultimately the officer has to know the department supports them and truly cares about them," he said. "In a small department, there's no divorcing the fact that you are part of this family for the next 20 or 30 years of your life. We watch their children being born and going through sports. It's very close-knit, and it's almost like looking after your family."
When he retires, he wants to be sure "the family is a much better place to address these things," he said.