Region police work to remove stigma around mental health treatment

"We've reached that critical point now where you have to do this," he said. "It's not a matter of, 'Oh, you're a progressive police department.'

"We train the officers how to drive a car, we train the officers how to arrest a suspect as safely as possible. We even train them how to put a tourniquet on if they're shot or wounded," Mance said. "But we really do very little to teach them how to recognize their own internal mental trauma that they're experiencing. So this was really just the beginning of what I hope to be many more conversations."

Eric Rios, a police social worker at the Griffith Police Department, organized the training with Prochut.

Research has shown police officers see up to 30 times more traumatic events during their careers than someone on a different career path sees in a lifetime, she said.

"We're not wired to deal with that," Rios said. "We're not wired to just constantly have trauma thrown at us. And as human beings, if you don't even learn how to process it, it becomes something you don't really think about until it hits you."

Mance said police officers typically can "hold it together" while they're at work.