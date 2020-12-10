 Skip to main content
Region residents targeted in unemployment fraud scheme, police say
urgent

Region residents targeted in unemployment fraud scheme, police say

STOCK Police - East Chicago
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — Several residents have contacted local authorities after being targeted in a recent unemployment fraud scheme.

East Chicago police have received several calls in the last couple of days from victims whose personal information has been hijacked. Scammers use victims’ personal information such as names, dates of birth and social security numbers to file for unemployment as a result of coronavirus with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Those who have been victimized should contact East Chicago police at the non-emergency number of 219-660-0000 to file a report. After taking this step, residents should file a report with the Indiana State Police at www.in.gov/dwd/files/ISP-UI-Fraud-Report.pdf or send an email to uifraud@isp.IN.gov.

Victims can also contact their employers’ human resource departments to contest the fraudulent claims and can file reports with the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov.

In addition, identity theft can be reported to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office at www.in.gov/attorneygeneral/2895.htm or by calling 800-382-5516.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

