Region residents targeted in unemployment fraud scheme, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Several residents have contacted local authorities after being targeted in a recent unemployment fraud scheme.

East Chicago police have received several calls in the last couple of days from victims whose personal information has been hijacked. Scammers use victims’ personal information such as names, dates of birth and social security numbers to file for unemployment as a result of coronavirus with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Those who have been victimized should contact East Chicago police at the non-emergency number of 219-660-0000 to file a report. After taking this step, residents should file a report with the Indiana State Police at www.in.gov/dwd/files/ISP-UI-Fraud-Report.pdf or send an email to uifraud@isp.IN.gov.

Victims can also contact their employers’ human resource departments to contest the fraudulent claims and can file reports with the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov.