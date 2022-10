Region residents warned of new twist on warrant scam

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Sheriff's Department is warning the public about a new twist being used as part of warrant scams.

"People have reported that when the fraudsters call on the phone, the sound of a police radio or scanner traffic can be heard in the background in an effort to make the call seem legitimate," police said.

"The scammers tell the person on the phone there’s an active warrant for their arrest and demand a cash payment as a surety bond."

"The scammers say they will only accept cash and they tell the person to bring it to the court clerk’s office at the Lake County Government Center," according to police. "What makes this scam particularly troubling is the fraudsters urge the victim to stay on the phone while they are driving to the Government Center."

"They call it a 'mobile escort,' claiming they can help the person on the phone avoid getting arrested if they get pulled over while on the way to make their 'payment,' " police said. "It’s believed this is a tactic the criminals are using to track the victim’s location and possibly attack and rob them."

Police said they are working to identify the callers.

"We would like to assure the public that at no time will the Lake County Sheriff’s Department ever contact a civilian by phone demanding payment for an arrest warrant," the department said. "Furthermore, officers do not contact members of the public to warn them before making a legitimate arrest."

Police ask that anyone contacted by someone claiming to be with the sheriff's department and seeking cash report it to the department at 219-755-3346.