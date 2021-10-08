Region search dog finds missing 74-year-old in woods, officials say

PORTER — A Region police dog and search team found a 74-year-old woman who had gone missing for several hours in a wooded area Friday morning.
The Porter County Fire Department chief's search dog Jakob and the Porter County Search and Rescue Team responded at 10:38 p.m. Thursday after a silver alert was made, according to a news release from Kevin Nevers, Chesterton spokesman.
A woman was reported missing in Starke County and was found seven hours later in woods near her home. She was seen around 4:45 p.m. near her home in Knox, Indiana, walking back and forth to her neighbor's house before her disappearance.
Porter Fire Department Chief Jay Craig, Jakob's partner, said it is believed the woman took the wrong trail and became confused before becoming lost.
Upon his arrival, Jakob was given a scent of the woman’s clothes. At first he did not find anything during a leashed search, however shortly before 1 a.m. it was decided to let Jakob to go off his leash to search.
Craig used a GPS tracking collar to follow the dog's whereabouts.
“He went around the residence, located the scent, and followed it back to her, about half a mile to three quarters of a mile from the woman’s home,” Craig said. “She was safe. She was weak. She’d been missing for hours.”
Medics tended to the woman and she was taken out of the woods in an all-terrain vehicle.
The 6-year-old dog is a member of Porter County Search and Rescue and has aided in 20 to 30 searches.
Jakob enjoyed a tennis ball reward at the end of his search.
“I was going to buy him a cheeseburger on the way back home,” Craig said. “But no place was open.”