Region search dog finds missing 74-year-old in woods, officials say

PORTER — A Region police dog and search team found a 74-year-old woman who had gone missing for several hours in a wooded area Friday morning.

The Porter County Fire Department chief's search dog Jakob and the Porter County Search and Rescue Team responded at 10:38 p.m. Thursday after a silver alert was made, according to a news release from Kevin Nevers, Chesterton spokesman.

A woman was reported missing in Starke County and was found seven hours later in woods near her home. She was seen around 4:45 p.m. near her home in Knox, Indiana, walking back and forth to her neighbor's house before her disappearance.

Porter Fire Department Chief Jay Craig, Jakob's partner, said it is believed the woman took the wrong trail and became confused before becoming lost.

Upon his arrival, Jakob was given a scent of the woman’s clothes. At first he did not find anything during a leashed search, however shortly before 1 a.m. it was decided to let Jakob to go off his leash to search.

Craig used a GPS tracking collar to follow the dog's whereabouts.