LAPORTE — LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy Michael J. Walker, who has been with the department for more than 22 years, retired Monday, Sheriff Ronald Heeg announced.

Walker was hired as a jail deputy on Sept. 21, 2000 and promoted to the merit division Jan. 1, 2002, Heeg said.

Walker attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy later in 2002 and was a graduate of the basic recruit class.

"During his career, Deputy Walker was a patrol deputy, an investigator assigned to the LaPorte County Drug Task Force and was a member of the agency's Hostage Crisis Negotiation Team," the department said.

"I express my sincere thanks to Deputy Walker for his years of service," Heeg said. "May he be blessed with good health and an enjoyable retirement."

