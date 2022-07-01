 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region skateboard park closed in wake of vandalism; mayor threatens to move it

HAMMOND — Continued vandalism has resulted in the indefinite closure of the skateboard area of Pulaski Park and a threat from Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. to relocate the facility.

The north Hammond park has been the target of vandals for the past couple of weeks and city officials discovered Thursday morning what they described as a massive amount of graffiti targeting the skateboard area.

"With each instance of vandalism, the Hammond Park Department has simply fixed the problem, hoping that it would eventually go away," McDermott said in a social media post.

The mayor said he ordered the park department to indefinitely close the skateboard facility until the most recent vandals are turned in or otherwise brought to justice.

"There will be a lock placed on the fence indefinitely, and persons that attempt to enter the skateboard park will be considered trespassers until it's properly reopened," he said.

"We have spent millions on rebuilding Hammond's parks into some of the nicest around NWI," McDermott said. "I’m not going to sit back, as Hammond's mayor, and watch vandals destroy something we worked so hard to build."

"If the kids of north Hammond cannot take care of their skateboard park, I'll move it to another part of Hammond that will take care of it," he said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

