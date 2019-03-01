Five Lake County smoke shops have come under fire in a string of federal lawsuits that claim they are selling counterfeit ROOR International products.
The five lawsuits — filed last month in U.S. District Court by ROOR International and Sream Inc. — allege the shops engaged in trademark infringement, false designation of origin, unfair competition, and counterfeiting, records show.
Specifically, the companies unlawfully manufactured and sold counterfeit ROOR-branded water pipes and other products.
Interstate Cheap Tobacco, One Calumet and Low Bob’s Discount in Hammond, and two Munster companies: Munster Hookah and Tobacco Land, are named defendants in the complaints.
ROOR founder Markin Birzle has marketed and sold products, such as jointed glass wood pipes, under the ROOR brand name since 1995, garnering recognition and numerous awards for its innovation and designs, the suit states.
The ROOR brand, based in Germany, is now one of the leading companies in the industry because of its “recognizable high quality brand” and is trademarked, the suit continues.
Because of that quality, consumers are willing to pay higher prices for genuine ROOR-branded products, and the ROOR products are targeted frequently by counterfeiters.
“These unscrupulous people and entities tarnish the ROOR brand by unlawfully selling water pipes that have identical, or nearly identical, versions of the ROOR Marks affixed to products that are made with inferior materials and technology,” the suit states.
The company is seeking statutory damages and has requested a judge permanently bar the companies from selling counterfeit ROOR products.
ROOR has also sought that the companies provide complete accountings of sales and “return their ill-gotten gains obtained from the illegal transactions.”
Since Feb. 1, the company has filed 21 lawsuits in the Northern District of Indiana against Northwest Indiana smoke shop businesses, including a handful in Elkhart, South Bend and other communities.