Region stabbing death ruled a homicide, coroner's office says

Editor's note: The cause of death in this incident has been updated based on information from the Lake County Coroner's Office.

CROWN POINT — The stabbing death of a 30-year-old Gary man has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Dominique Davis was pronounced dead at 11:12 a.m. Oct. 19 after sustaining a stab wound in the 2200 block of Tennessee Street in Gary, the coroner's office said.

He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary where he was pronounced dead.