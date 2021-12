Region student banned from school after being nabbed with list of those he may harm, official says

LAKE STATION — A student at Thomas A. Edison Junior Senior High School is banned from school grounds and faces the potential of criminal charges after he was found with a list of fellow students he may harm, Principal Christine Pepa said.

"There was no plan in place or mention of any weapons," she said in a statement sought by The Times.

The potential threat came to the attention of school officials last week and was pursued immediately in conjunction with School Resource Officer Capt. David Johnson of the Lake Station Police Department, Pepa said.

"At no time was anyone in danger at Edison," she said.

Administrators reached out to the parents of the specific students with a prepared message and answered questions.

Johnson said charges have been submitted to the juvenile detention center.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.