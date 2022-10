Region student struck by vehicle near school, seriously injured, police say

HAMMOND — A student walking against a red pedestrian light to Morton High School Tuesday morning was stuck by a car and taken to a Chicago hospital with serious injuries, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

The student disregarded the automatic signal at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 169th Street and was stuck by a vehicle eastbound on 169th, police said.

The student was taken to Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, according to Kellogg.

"The driver showed no signs of intoxication," Kellogg said. "The incident is still under investigation."