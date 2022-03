Region teen arrested for October homicide

GARY — An 18-year-old from East Chicago was arrested Wednesday morning for the murder of 17-year-old Antonio Santana who was shot at a Gary gas station this fall.

Santana, also of East Chicago, was killed on October 30 at about 6:30 p.m. while inside a Save gas station in the 6200 block of West Fifth Avenue in Gary. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said a male subject entered the gas station and open fired, killing Santana and wounding his 17-year-old friend.

On March 23 at about 8:25 a.m. the U.S. Marshals Service and task force officers with several local agencies executed an arrest warrant for Daminion Green Jr.

Green was arrested at a residence in the 4100 block of Walsh Avenue in East Chicago. Gonzalez said a loaded handgun was confiscated from the home.

Green is currently in custody at the Lake County Jail and is being charged with murder, battery with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Gonzalez said the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating the case.

