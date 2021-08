Region town marshal says he's being replaced; uncertain about his future

OGDEN DUNES — Town Marshal Jim Reeder announced on the town police department's Facebook page that he had been advised Monday morning that he will no longer be heading up the small town department as of 3 p.m. that day.

"It has been my honor to serve you all for the last 16+ years," he wrote.

"I will decide later today by 3pm (I'm told that is my cut off time to decide) whether I will continue on as a Patrolman here after I have a chance to digest everything and consult my wife," Reeder said.

Reeder was not immediately available Monday afternoon for comment.

