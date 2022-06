Region warned about cop telephone scam

CROWN POINT — Area residents are being warned about a scam where callers pretend to be Lake County police officers demanding large sums of money for alleged violations, including missed court appearances.

"Please be advised that the Lake County Sheriff’s Department will not call you to advise you that you have a warrant or demand that you send a payment," said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

"Any calls of this type are not from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department," Martinez said. "Please do not give out any personal information, send payments to or agree to meet anyone contacting you with similar claims."

The department has received more than 14 calls from individuals, who have been contacted by scammers demanding money, the sheriff said.

"The fraudsters then ask the would-be victim to pay using mobile payment apps such as Venmo, Zelle and Cash App and also suggested payment could be made through electronic or virtual currency, Bitcoin," he said.

An investigation into these scams is ongoing, Martinez said.

