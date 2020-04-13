You are the owner of this article.
Region warned about fake cops during COVID-19 pandemic
Region warned about fake cops during COVID-19 pandemic

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department is warning drivers about increased reports nationwide of individuals posing as police officers and conducting traffic stops to enforce "stay-at-home" orders and curfews.

Drivers suspecting they are being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer are encouraged to stop in a public, well-lit area and call 911 immediately, sheriff's department Capt. Derek Allen said. 

He also encouraged drivers to get the alleged officer's identification.

"Across the nation, individuals have been posing as law enforcement, presenting phony badges and lights, in an attempt to take advantage of quarantine rules to defraud and/or harass citizens," Allen said. "Remain vigilant!"

