MICHIGAN CITY — A police SWAT team was called out early Sunday to help take a 24-year-old Michigan City woman into custody on allegations of shooting and injuring another woman at a home in the 700 block of Madison Street, Michigan City police said.

Police said they were called out to the home around 4:38 a.m. in response to the sound of a gunshot and found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Officers provided medical care until the shooting victim was taken to the hospital, police said.

Police said they learned Caitlyn Bradley-Gaddis had fired the shot and that she was still inside the home.

The police investigative division and SWAT team were called to the scene and Bradley-Gaddis surrendered.

"A handgun and ammunition were recovered from the residence during the subsequent search," police said.

Bradley-Gaddis is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness, and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury, police said.

Bond is set at $25,000 cash only.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact police Detective Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, Ext. 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

