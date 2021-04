Region woman fatally shot on Chicago's far South Side

CHICAGO — A local woman was shot to death inside a vehicle Sunday in a homicide in the city's Rosemoor neighborhood, according to city police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Jessica C. Johnson, 29, of Gary, was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds she suffered in the shooting, medical examiner records show.

Officers responded about 10:22 p.m. Sunday to the 500 block of East 103rd Street.

Johnson was sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle when shots were fired and she was struck in the head and body, police said.

Johnson was transported in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead.

A statement from police states the shooting did not involve any ride-hailing fare. When asked for clarification, police said it was initially believed the shooting had to do with a ride-hailing transaction.

Investigators now believe the shooting may have been domestic-related.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.