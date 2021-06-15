Region woman killed in homicide, police say

GARY — Police are investigating the homicide of a 31-year-old Gary woman Monday night, officials said.
Ivana Jenkins, of Gary, died about 11 p.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Gary police responded about 10 p.m. to the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue for a report of a shooting, records showed.
Jenkins' cause and manner of death were pending further investigation, a coroner's release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.