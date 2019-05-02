HAMMOND — An East Chicago woman has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a bank robbery in which she and a man shot at police, court documents say.
Ashley Patterson, 29, formerly of East Chicago, was sentenced to 125 months in prison for charges in the robbery in which she and a man made away with about $10,000 cash, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
Patterson pleaded guilty to bank robbery and shooting a firearm during the crime, court documents said.
On March 29, 2014, Patterson and Jeremiah Ellis robbed First Merchant's Bank in East Chicago. The two brandished guns during the robbery, and Ellis shot his gun as Patterson drove them away from the bank, Kirsch said.
Patterson and Ellis shot at officers before their arrests in Missouri, according to police reports. Two young children were with the couple and were taken into protective custody, police said.
Patterson's attorney filed a court document on Thursday stating that Patterson graduated from Thornton Fractional North High school in 2007 and was ranked in the upper 20% of her class and then attended to the University of Illinois in Chicago to study education.
“Up to that juncture, Ashley appeared to be a normal young lady proceeding along a normal path, to a normal life style,” court documents said.
The attorney alleged Patterson's downfall was tracked when she met Ellis at a party. From there, it's alleged that Ellis convinced her to drop out of school and became abusive to Patterson after she became pregnant with their child.
After Patterson became pregnant with their second child in July 2009, Ellis was allegedly attacked by three rival gang members. The couple and their child moved in with Patterson's aunt for safety.
“It was after that move that Ellis's preoccupation with Satan came to the forefront,” court records said.
Ellis began talking about how the devil and anti-Christ are prevalent in the world and started frequently researching demonic topics. He would often explain how the devil didn't deserve a bad reputation and was cheated, court reports said.
From there, Ellis allegedly continued to abuse Patterson and act erratically, often making violent threats toward Patterson and others.
At one point, Ellis allegedly threatened a neighbor that he would “chop him up into taco meat with a machete,” court records state.
With time, his paranoia and obsession with the devil grew as court records alleged he started writing “666,” and other demonic symbols on the couple's bathroom wall.
Ellis is in custody at a federal medical center in North Carolina for evaluation to assess whether he has the capacity to move forward with his case. In February, the court ordered that Ellis remain in the psychiatric ward for no more than four months for the evaluation.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
