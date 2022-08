Region woman shoots, kills home intruder Friday morning, police say

GARY — A 36-year-old man was shot dead early Friday by a resident after allegedly breaking into her home in the 200 block of Roosevelt Street, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police said they were contacted around 5:10 a.m. with a report of a man attempting to break into the residence of a 56-year-old woman.

"While officers were enroute they were updated that the suspect had made entry into the residence by breaking out the window," Westerfield said. "The female resident stated she had discharged her firearm but was unsure if she had struck the male."

Officers arrived and found the man in question in the front of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds, she said. The man, who was not identified by police, was later declared dead by the Lake County Corner's Office.

"The incident will go through a full investigation by the Metro Homicide Unit," Westerfield said.