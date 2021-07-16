Region wrestling coach will not be charged in slapping incident, prosecutor says

Kenneth Elwood, a Portage attorney representing Davison, has said, "Mr. Davison is not denying that he did it. As he said in the email, it was done in jest and with no ill will."

Elwood said others who witnessed the slap believed it was done in jest and that the girl didn’t appear distraught at the time.

When the girl and her mother came to police June 8 to discuss the incident, the girl said on a scale from one to 10, the slap was hard enough to register as a 10 or the hardest, according to the incident report.

When asked why it took her nearly six months to come forward with the complaint, the girl's mother said she had been working with school officials and was trusting them to take care of it, police said.

"They are only coming forward now since they feel the school has failed to protect them," according to the report.

The girl's attorney has said the family is most upset that Davison was still at the high school coaching a school wrestling club 11 days after Chesterton High School officials promised to investigate the incident.

