Regional SWAT takes 2 into custody Wednesday morning in drug investigation, police say

HOBART — Northwest Regional SWAT and Hobart detectives took two people into custody early Wednesday as part of an ongoing drug investigation, police said.

The team served a search warrant at 5:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of E. 33rd Avenue, Hobart Police Cpt. James Gonzales said.

The pair were taken into custody without incident and are being held at the Hobart city jail, he said.

"This investigation will be presented to the Lake County prosecutors office for the consideration of charges," Gonzalez said.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.