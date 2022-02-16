 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Regional SWAT takes 2 into custody Wednesday morning in drug investigation, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Hobart Police Department Stock

The Hobart police station in this file photo.

 File

HOBART — Northwest Regional SWAT and Hobart detectives took two people into custody early Wednesday as part of an ongoing drug investigation, police said.

The team served a search warrant at 5:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of E. 33rd Avenue, Hobart Police Cpt. James Gonzales said.

The pair were taken into custody without incident and are being held at the Hobart city jail, he said.

"This investigation will be presented to the Lake County prosecutors office for the consideration of charges," Gonzalez said.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures the moment Mt. Etna erupts while being struck by lightning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts