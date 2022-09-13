Regional SWAT takes man into custody for pointing gun, threatening woman, police say

HOBART — Northwest Regional SWAT took a man into custody Tuesday morning after a woman reported he had shoved her to the ground and pointed a handgun at her as part of an ongoing threat to her life, according to Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

"Do you want me to take all the pain away?" the man allegedly told the woman while pointing a 9mm gun at her. "He then pointed the gun at his head and stated 'You can't call the cops if I do this.'"

The alleged victim showed up at the Hobart police department at 5 a.m. Tuesday claiming the man had threatened her because she would not let him use her vehicle, Gonzales said.

After the alleged attack, the woman fled with a friend to her mother's house and then went to the police department to see if officers could help remove the man from her house.

"The victim told the officer that this isn't the first time this has happened and he has threatened to kill her and her dog in the past," Gonzales said.

After obtaining an arrest warrant for the man, SWAT was contacted and the suspect was taken into custody around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday without incident, police said.

"The suspect faces several charges and this case is still an active investigation," Gonzales said.

Anyone involved in or aware of a domestic violence situation is encouraged to contact the Hobart Police Department Victim Advocacy division at bkissee@cityofhobart.org, agraciano@cityofhobart.org or sbull@cityofhobart.org or by calling 219-942-1125, extensions 1069 or 1061.