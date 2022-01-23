Region's busiest police department made great progress in 2021, chief says

Evans was with his daughter at a local Walmart during a recent shooting there, he said.

"I was inside shopping on a Sunday, our daily routine," he said. "Movie theaters. Concerts. Churches. Synagogues. Schools. Grocery stores. Massage parlors. Restaurants. Malls. Everywhere. Parks. You almost feel like there's no safe haven anymore."

People often are surprised when Evans shows up at their homes after they or a family member has been shot, or someone in their family is considered a risk for retaliatory violence.

Each "custom notification" Evans and others conduct as part of the Gary for Life initiative is different, he said. What he says depends on the circumstances, the relationships of those involved and more.

Evans often tells residents he doesn't want to return to their door to tell them their loved one is dead because of the continuous violence.

"Let us handle the situation. Let us get involved. If you want to tell us something, tell me something. Let me know," he said. "If you need some help with something, let us know. We have a bunch of chaplains here that open up their churches for funerals or counseling or whatever at no cost. When we're able to do that, it really helps."