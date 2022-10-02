Region's high homicide rates leave families reeling

The first loss came in April 2005, when Pamela Yarbrought-Newson's cousin Kevin Stokes was shot and killed while sitting in his car in East Chicago.

The next hit even closer to home.

Her cousin Marchello Valliant, 30, was shot to death Sept. 24, 2013, while seated in a vehicle with two other people in the 7500 block of Chestnut Street in Hammond.

Valliant called Yarbrought-Newson his "auntie," and she babysat him when he was young, she said.

"He was much younger than me," she said. "He was funny. He liked to make people laugh. He was playful. He liked to joke around."

As she worked through her grief, Yarbrought-Newson began attending support group meetings and stop-the-violence events in Northwest Indiana.

But then tragedy struck.

Yarbrought-Newson's son, 23-year-old Iyuan Yarbrought, was shot to death March 31, 2016, in the 1000 block of Drackert Street in Hammond.

A month after losing her son, Yarbrought-Newson attended the funeral of another cousin, Michael Patton, who was shot and killed inside his bar in Milwaulkee, Wisconsin. The following year, her 5-year-old niece Rickyia Langham was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee.

On Aug. 13, her friend's son Jullius Brooks, 39, was shot to death at Martin Luther King Park in Hammond. Brooks was like a nephew to her, she said.

Some families in Northwest Indiana have lost loved ones so often, they're left with little time to grieve.

"Indiana is so small," Yarbrought-Newson said. "Everybody knows everybody. It's not just affecting my family. It's so many families being affected."

So many 'senseless' killings

A staggering number of people are killed each year in communities across north Lake County, according to data released by police agencies, coroners and medical examiners.

A rising number of homicides in Chicago in recent years has attracted national media attention and resulted in a public perception that the city is a dangerous place, but homicide rates in Gary and East Chicago far outpace the Windy City.

A total of about 173,000 people lived in East Chicago, Gary and Hammond in 2020, compared with about 2.75 million in Chicago, U.S. Census Bureau data show.

While Chicago recorded about 28 homicides per 100,000 residents in 2020, Gary's per capita homicide rate was more than 2 1/2 times higher, or about 78 per 100,000 residents. East Chicago's homicide rate in 2020 was 45.5 per 100,000 residents.

Gary could end 2022 with an even higher rate because homicides have surged.

As of Friday, the city had recorded 48 homicides in 2022. That's the same number logged in all of 2021, or an increase of 33%.

Of the 48 homicides so far this year, 11 are considered gang-related. That's up from the third quarter of 2021, when nine of the city's 36 homicides at that point were considered gang-related, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Investigators have cleared about 44% of this year's cases, he said.

Charges have been filed in 15 homicides and presented in three cases, Hamady said. One case was a police-involved shooting was determined to be justified, and two cases were closed as self-defense.

Police have recorded a decrease in nonfatal shootings, which totaled 110 as of Friday compared with 136 at the same time last year, Hamady said.

East Chicago has recorded nine homicides so far this year, up one from eight recorded at the same time last year, records showed.

Hammond police have logged 10 homicides this year, the same number recorded at this time in 2021.

When tragedies hit back to back, families struggle, Yarbrought-Newson said.

"Gun violence is destroying our families. It's an emotional roller coaster," she said. "The shooters think they're harming that person, but in reality it's the family that suffers. Because the family is left to pick up the pieces, and it's the children that suffer. The children who are left behind."

It's difficult for a child to deal with one death, but it can be overwhelming to grieve multiple deaths, she said.

"There should be support centers everywhere, not just for mental health, but for grief all by itself," she said.

It can be a struggle every day for survivors as they try to wrap their minds around what happened to their loved ones.

'I owe him to know the truth'

Angela Brooks said she doesn't understand why her 39-year-old son Jullius Brooks was shot in the back Aug. 13 at Martin Luther King Park in Hammond.

A man charged with murdering Jullius Brooks told police Brooks pulled his 10-year-old son's hair and threw basketballs at him earlier in the day, but Angela Brooks said her son would never have done anything to hurt a child.

"My son is not a confrontational person," she said. "When people get to screaming and acting crazy, he's just going to walk away."

Angela Brooks' son was busy helping prepare for a neighborhood block party the day he was killed, she said.

"They've made the law soft enough for the perpetrators to have another chance," she said. "The only people that lose out on this are the victims."

Angela Brooks has been living a nightmare since her son was killed, she said.

"I don't have any answers," she said. "I don't know why. I owe him to know the truth, no matter how painful or disturbing it is."

Jullius Brooks was born with a smile on his face and he went to his grave smiling, she said.

He was Angela Brooks' oldest child and only son, and they shared a special bond.

"He was kindhearted," she said. "No one had a bad thing to say about him."

He loved to goof around and make people laugh.

"It's so hard to not get that daily phone call from him, knowing that I'm never going to see him again," she said.

Everyone's story is different

Yarbrought-Newson said it broke her heart when she learned Jullius Brooks had been killed.

"He didn't bother anybody," she said. "It's senseless. All these killings are just senseless. They could be prevented."

Yarbrought-Newson said she made a promise after her son was killed to keep his name alive.

Iyuan Yarbrought had a passion for music. He was lovable, and he loved to be with people, his mother said.

"He wasn't perfect, but he didn't bother anyone," she said.

Young people need to understand gun violence isn't worth it, she said.

"No one should get that phone call that their child has been brutally murdered," she said. "And no one wants to get the call their child was the one who pulled the trigger."

The lack of mental health and grief support services in the community led Yarbrought-Newson to start Healing Hearts, a support group for parents who have lost a child.

Working with grieving families, Yarbrought-Newson has learned everyone's story is different.

"A lot of mothers — they can't eat. They can't sleep," she said. "Some parents — they're still seeking justice. Not everybody's story ends the same. There are a lot of unsolved cases. Some could have been solved, but the killer got away because the justice system is not for us. That's heartbreaking."

In addition to an online support group, prayer and counseling referrals, Healing Hearts hosts a Grace Walk each year at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland, she said. The group also works with other organizations, such as Circle of Love NWI and Parents of Murdered Children, to "come together and try to lighten the load."

Yarbrought-Newson said God shielded her from some of the traumatic experiences other parents have endured, so she feels compelled to help others.

Her son's killer wanted to shut him up, but she vowed to never let that happen.

"My son was outgoing. He was gifted. He was talented," Yarbrought-Newson said. "Even if he's not here, his name is still going to be heard."