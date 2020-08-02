Region's police departments are less diverse than the communities they serve

In Merrillville, black residents make up 44% of the population, but the department only has three — or 5% — black officers on staff. The department said it also has four Hispanic officers and one Native American officer.

Kosta Nuses, assistant police chief in Merrillville, said he can’t speak to the former administration’s hiring process because he was promoted within the last eight weeks with the retiring of longtime Chief Joe Petruch.

“I couldn’t tell you. … But there are a set of standards, and you can’t just take somebody who fails the test or fails a background check — doesn’t matter if you’re white, Hispanic or black,” Nuses said.

He said he and the Merrillville’s new police chief, Wiley Luther Cuttino — who also happens to be the first black person to serve in the role — are in the early stages of a new recruitment strategy that partners with local schools on an Explorers-type program.

The Hammond Police Department is already making strides to mirror the city’s demographics — by sponsoring residents’ time in the police academy.

When Thomas McDermott Jr. first entered the mayor’s office in 2004, the majority of the city’s police force were white — and more often than not, they were white males who didn’t live in Hammond.