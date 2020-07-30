Registered sex offenders targeted by telephone scam, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — LaPorte County police warn about a telephone scam targeting registered sex offenders.

A call is made to an offender claiming to be from a registry office or law enforcement officer and alleging that the offender is somehow not in compliance with registry rules, police said.

Sometimes the caller claims there is a warrant for the offender's arrest.

The offender is then told the only way to resolve the issue is by buying a cash card or arranging a money transfer, police said.

Police said they will never call registrants asking for money to comply with requirements or to threaten arrest.

If such a call is received, police suggest making note of the telephone number and calling police or a registry office.

