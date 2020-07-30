You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Registered sex offenders targeted by telephone scam, police say
alert urgent

Registered sex offenders targeted by telephone scam, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
LaPorte County Sheriff's Department stock

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department

 Provided

LAPORTE — LaPorte County police warn about a telephone scam targeting registered sex offenders.

A call is made to an offender claiming to be from a registry office or law enforcement officer and alleging that the offender is somehow not in compliance with registry rules, police said.

Sometimes the caller claims there is a warrant for the offender's arrest.

The offender is then told the only way to resolve the issue is by buying a cash card or arranging a money transfer, police said.

Police said they will never call registrants asking for money to comply with requirements or to threaten arrest.

If such a call is received, police suggest making note of the telephone number and calling police or a registry office.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NPS rangers block seawall repairs at Ogden Dunes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts