CROWN POINT — Days before he was taken into custody following a standoff with police, a Calumet Township man fought with his father, fired shots "all night" and killed his father's Chihuahua after the father fled the house out of fear, court records allege.
Anthony Hammond, 25, remained holed up in the home in the 3600 block of Alabama Street from Dec. 26 to 29, threatening to "go out in a blaze of glory" if police arrived and displaying a gun when his roommate and another man told him to move out, records state.
Police took Hammond into custody after an hourslong standoff Dec. 29 at the home, after he shot at them and they watched him walking throughout the second floor wearing a bulletproof vest, crying and taking shots of alcohol, records state.
Hammond was charged Friday in Lake Criminal Court with felony attempted aggravated battery, intimidation, killing a domestic animal, battery with moderate injury and criminal recklessness.
Father arrested trying to flee
The ordeal began Dec. 26, when Hammond allegedly arrived home as his father watched a movie with friends.
A witness told police Hammond, who appeared to be on drugs or alcohol, argued with his father and then charged the father, causing both of them to fall. After the fight ended, Hammond threatened to shoot his father but did not display a gun, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The father's friends left the home because they feared Hammond, records state. A short time later, Hammond allegedly began shooting out an upstairs window, so the father left the home.
A roommate told police he attempted to drive Hammond's father to another location, but they were pulled over by Gary police who arrived to investigate the report of shots fired.
Gary police arrested the father on suspicion of possessing firearms and outstanding warrants, records state. The roommate returned home, where he found the father’s Chihuahua dead on the floor in a pool of blood and disposed of its body before leaving.
Lake County sheriff's police spoke with several witnesses Dec. 27, who said they wanted Hammond removed from the home because he killed the dog and shot a hole in the kitchen table, records state.
The witnesses told police they told Hammond he needed to move out, but he allegedly displayed a gun and said they needed to make him leave.
The witnesses told police Hammond responded, "Go ahead and call the police, I'd love to get in a shootout with the police."
Hammond allegedly called another family member Dec. 27 and asked her to "pray for his soul and body." He told her he had barricaded himself inside the home with a bulletproof vest, admitted he'd been consuming drugs and alcohol and threatened to shoot anyone who came to the door, records state.
Shots allegedly fired at SWAT team
Hammond's father told police during an interview Dec. 28 at the Lake County Jail that he believed his son wanted to kill him. The father said Hammond was searching for an AK-47 assault rifle in October when he allegedly pointed a handgun at his father’s head.
The father called Hammond Dec. 29 while in the presence of police, asking his son to allow officers to check on his welfare. Hammond replied, "No," and warned he would "go out in a blaze of glory," the affidavit says.
Two SWAT teams responded to the home about noon Dec. 29 and began trying to communicate with Hammond.
As officers attempted to break a window for possible gas deployment, they heard gunshots and retreated, records state. Several more hours passed before Hammond was taken into custody.
SWAT officers found spent shell casings to a small-caliber handgun and shotgun on both floors of the residence and barricaded entry points on the first floor, including one that appeared to have been crudely constructed to explode, Lake Criminal Court records say.
Police moved a refrigerator away from a door and found a propane tank that appeared to have been shot with large-caliber munitions. Gas stove burners also had been left on, records state.
Hammond was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation, police said.
Police recovered a 12-gauge shotgun, a .38-caliber handgun and a rifle from inside the home, all of which were loaded, records state.