Relative of ex-EC police chief pleads guilty

HAMMOND — A former East Chicago police chief’s brother admitted Monday he committed a string of robberies.

Ryan Smith, 58, of East Chicago, appeared Monday morning before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P Kolar to admit his guilt to six holdups in 2019.

He is a brother of former East Chicago Police Chief Frank Smith and has a history of violent robberies.

Smith had been scheduled to stand trial later this month on felony robbery charges that carry a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

Smith signed a plea agreement last month waiving his right to make federal prosecutors prove the charges against him in return for the prosecution’s recommendation that he receive a more lenient sentence.

Smith admitted in his guilty plea that he was armed with either a knife or a gun when he took cash by force Sept. 21, 2019, from Vision Quest, 4902 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago; Boost Mobile, 2741 169th St., Hammond; and Briar East Liquors, 3217 169th St., Hammond.

Smith robbed a Family Dollar Store, 130 W. Ridge Road, Griffith on Sept. 22, 2019.

He entered a Clark service station, 1416 E. Columbus St., East Chicago, on Sept. 23, 2019, pressed a knife to the stomach of an employee there before fleeing with an undetermined amount of cash.

He took $400 in a robbery Sept. 25, 2019, from an employee of the Allied Cash Advance store, 4802 Indianapolis Blvd, East Chicago.

Video surveillance cameras caught images of Smith’s face and his getaway car at several locations. Police traced the car to Smith through a photo of his car and its license plate. Several of the victims identified Smith from a photo lineup as the robber.

The magistrate recommended the court accept Smith’s change of plea to guilty because he understands the constitutional right to a trial that he is knowingly and voluntarily giving up.

