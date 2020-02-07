Relative sexually abused 12-year-old boy, charges allege

CROWN POINT — Charges filed this week allege a Gary man molested a 12-year-old relative at least twice since October.

Stephen E. Coleman, 28, is accused of sexually abusing the boy while the boy was staying the night at his apartment.

The boy told police he didn't recall being molested because he was sleeping, but he discovered a hold in his shorts and blood near his private area after two separate alleged crimes.

Coleman admitted to sexually abusing the boy in October and again in January during an interview with police Feb. 4, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

He allegedly said he did it because he was angry and had been sexually abused himself when he was a child.

Coleman was charged Wednesday with two counts of child molesting, a level 1 felony, and rape, a level 3 felony.