Relatives describe defendant's 'performance' at triple homicide scene

CROWN POINT — Family members of three people killed in 2019 before their house was set ablaze testified Tuesday that a man on trial this week "put on a performance" when he arrived at the crime scene.

Reginald J. Carter, 33, was supposed to be at the family's home in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue in Gary the morning of Oct. 25, 2019, but didn't arrive until well after many other family members, relatives testified.

His girlfriend, Yoasha Carter, 26, her cousin Dwayne Jones, 33, and aunt Nefretiri Jones, 51, were each found shot to death inside the home after firefighters extinguished the flames. Investigators determined the fire was set with gasoline.

Reginald and Yoasha Carter shared the same last name but were not related. He and Yoasha Carter had a 1-month-old baby at the time of the fire, but several family members testified they're no longer certain Reginald Carter is the baby's biological father.

Reginald Carter has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder and one count of arson. Defense attorney John Cantrell told jurors Reginald Carter was studying to be a diesel mechanic, so it would not be unusual for his clothing to smell of accelerants.

Lake County Supervisory Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz and Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal are presenting evidence during Reginald Carter's weeklong trial before Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez.

Yomesha Mitchell, Yoasha Carter's sister, said she was on scene talking to an aunt when Reginald Carter sped up in her mother's minivan, jumped out, rolled over the hood and began yelling Yoasha Carter's name.

He was so agitated, Gary police tackled him and put him in handcuffs for a while, she said.

At one point, family members were talking with police about who was in the house, and Reginald Carter said, "There ain't no kids in there," Yomesha Mitchell said.

Family members were concerned because Yoasha Carter's 1-month-old baby was not at the crime scene, she said. They later learned Reginald Carter had taken the baby to his mother's home in Chicago before returning to the crime scene.

Yolanda Mitchell, Yoasha Carter's mother, testified Monday she's currently fighting Reginald Carter's mother for custody of the child.

Yokeca Mitchell, another one of Yoasha Carter's sisters, testified Reginald Carter was driving Yolanda Mitchell's Honda minivan when he picked her up between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. the morning of the fire at a White Castle restaurant off Sibley Boulevard in Dolton.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray jogging pants, Timberland boots and a forest green jacket, she said. While she was with him, she heard him arguing with Yoasha Carter on the phone, she said.

Shortly after Yokeca Mitchell got in the van with Reginald Carter, she communicated with a friend and decided not to go with Reginald Carter. She prepaid for gas for her mother's minivan, and she and Reginald Carter went separate ways, she said.

She was at a doctor's office in Hammond about 10:30 a.m. when her mother called and said their house was on fire, she said. She and her friend rushed to the scene, but Reginald Carter had not yet arrived.

About an hour later, he sped up and almost broke the yellow crime scene tape police had put up in the area, she said.

The van's tires were smoking, and Carter got out and rolled down the hood of the van, she said.

"He did a performance," she said.

Carter had changed out of the jogging pants and was wearing a pair of ripped-up denim jeans, she said.

Both Yokeca Mitchell and Yomesha Mitchell recalled Carter had boots on when he got out of the car.

Yomesha Mitchell testified she later noticed Reginald Carter pouring a bottle of water over his head, hands and feet as he stood at the back of a man's car. A third man, who was a family friend, was carrying a pair of boots for Reginald Carter, she said.

During a tense exchange with Cantrell, Yokeca Mitchell testified she called Yoasha Carter's phone more than 30 times after learning of the fire, even once after she knew her sister was dead. Someone would pick up and "listen" and she could hear breathing, but the person never said anything, she said.

Other family members testified they attempted to call Yoahsa Carter's phone but got no answer.

Jeff Roseboom, an investigator for the Indiana state fire marshal's office, said he determined the fire's origin was in the bedroom where Dwayne Jones was found dead. He could not rule out a second origin in a bedroom area of the attic, where Yoasha Carter's body was found, he said.

Yoasha Carter was found face down. Suspected blood had pooled under her body, and a lack of soot on her face indicated she was in that position before the fire started, Roseboom said.

Dwayne Jones was found leaning up against his bedroom wall with his left arm draped over a box fan. When investigators removed his body, they found suspected blood on the wall behind him, Roseboom said.

Lillian Hardy, a K-9 handler for the Indiana state fire marshal's office, testified that she searched the home with her dog, Misty. The dog indicated the presence of accelerants on the stairs to the attic and in the two downstairs bedrooms where Dwayne and Nefretiri Jones' bodies were found.

Samples taken from the areas indicated by the K-9 later tested positive for the presence of gasoline, Roseboom said.

Hardy said police also asked her to have her K-9 check a cardboard box full of clothes. The dog initially gave no indications but alerted on a pair of shoes, socks and boxer shorts after officers laid the clothes out on a long piece of butcher paper placed on the sidewalk, she said.

Jurors asked Hardy if the shoes were a pair of work boots, but she could not recall what the shoes looked like. According to court records, the clothes her K-9 alerted on belonged to Reginald Carter.