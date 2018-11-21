PORTAGE — The release of excerpts from undercover recordings in court documents earlier this week has renewed calls for Mayor James Snyder to resign.
Portage City Council President Mark Oprisko, D-at large, in an email to Snyder, has asked for not only Snyder's resignation, but also of two unindicted co-conspirators possibly involved in an alleged bribery scheme between Snyder and his co-defendant John Cortina, owner of Kustom Auto in Portage.
Councilman Collin Czilli, D-5th, joined Oprisko in the request.
Councilman John Cannon, R-4th, the lone Republican on the City Council, also issued a statement, expressing his disappointment in the content of the transcripts, but said he is awaiting Snyder's trial in January to issue an opinion.
Snyder did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday morning.
Federal prosecutors released an 83-page document earlier this week outlining the alleged conspiracy between Snyder, Cortina and a confidential source, identified only as Individual A, to provide Individual A with a tow contract with the city in exchange for $12,000 given to Snyder.
Two unindicted co-conspirators were identified in the court filing as Public Official 1 and Public Official 2. The two allegedly were involved in discussions and actions which ultimately resulted in Individual A receiving a tow contract with the city.
"Mayor, my sole opinion is that I truly feel it is time for you to immediately step down as the mayor of the city of Portage. On and around January of 2017 John Cannon and myself asked you to resign for the benefit of our city moving forward," Oprisko wrote to Snyder. "During that same period of time other elected officials also asked you to resign. Your leadership abilities have deteriorated to the point where it is a disgrace to the residents of the city."
Oprisko also called for Public Official 1 and Public Official 2, if still a part of Snyder's leadership team, to resign immediately.
Oprisko said the federal prosecutor's proffer filed earlier this week was "an eye-opening document that painted a negative picture of our city to all of Northwest Indiana."
"I understand you are anxious to get your trial underway; however, I cannot wait any longer due to the negative implications the past two years that has given Portage a black eye. Once again it’s time for the charade to end for the benefit of our city. Resign," Oprisko said.
"Like many others I couldn't help but shake my head in disappointment," Cannon said in a news release, adding that since Snyder's indictment in November 2016, the city has "had a series of gut punches in regards to an FBI investigation and federal corruption case."
"I am beyond disappointed that James would put himself in such a situation with a city contractor," Cannon said. "They say a picture paints a thousand words, and this is no exception. Our constituents and taxpayers deserve better."
"The latest release of transcripts of conversations regarding towing contracts is a sign that residents deserve better from those in high office," said Cannon, adding that he believes in due process and does not "want to play judge and jury."
"All of that evidence isn't in our hands, it is in the hands of the prosecutors. And soon Mayor Snyder will be on trial. Snyder deserves his day in court. I continue to pray for his family and for our great city," Cannon said.
"The cloud over our city has only become darker since I first called on Snyder to resign. I still believe that it is best he resign so we can move on and rebuild trust with Portage residents," Czilli said in a written statement Wednesday.