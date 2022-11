Remains found in Griffith identified as Merrillville woman who vanished 2 years ago, coroner says

Dushawna Glover's remains found, coroner says The remains of Dushawna Glover, 48, of Merrillville, were found Oct. 22 in a marshy area near Cline Avenue and River Road in Griffith, accordi…

GRIFFITH — After she was missing for more than two years, the remains of a Merrillville woman have been found and identified.

Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick on Tuesday identified human remains found in a field Oct. 22 as those of Dushawna Glover, 48, who had been missing since May 2020. Pastrick said the remains were identified as belonging to Glover last Monday by a forensic odantologist.

The remains were found by two hunters in a field around 7 a.m. Oct. 22 near Cline Avenue and River Road when they stumbled upon a bone protruding from a piece of clothing in a marshy area. Initial investigation by the Lake County Coroner's Office revealed Glover had been dead for over six months.

After the initial remains were found, the Lake County Sheriff's Department Dive Team executed another search in the marshy area and found more of Glover's remains, Pastrick said. The remains were passed onto a forensic odantologist for identification.

Glover, who had an intellectual disability, was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from the group home where she lived. Glover had only been staying in the home for a week, according to the Griffith Police Department.

Not long after her disappearance, Griffith police said video footage from a nearby business showed a woman, who was believed to be Glover, walking alone in the area prior to Glover's reported disappearance. In the same area, a police officer on an all-terrain vehicle located a sandal that looked similar to a pair Glover was known to wear, Griffith police said.

Following the discovery of the video footage and sandal, multiple searches were conducted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit, the Hammond Police Department Drone Unit, members of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and officers with Griffith police and the Canadian National Railroad. Several more searches continued to take place over the next days and months using search and rescue teams and K-9 dogs, Griffith police said. Weather had a negative effect on the searches for Glover.

Griffith police do not believe criminal activity was involved. Glover's remains are at a University of Indianapolis lab to be examined further by Dr. Krista Latham, a forensic anthropologist, according to Pastrick. The investigation is still pending.

The Lake County Coroner's Office and Griffith police both offered their condolences to Glover's family and thanked them for their cooperation throughout the investigation.