Remote proceedings, masks urged for courts as COVID-19 pandemic worsens

Faced with disruptions in the legal process across the state and the death of a court employee tied to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana Supreme Court has instructed local courts to become more aggressive in their efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The courts are called on, at a minimum, to maximize the use of remote proceedings "and maintain public confidence in the health and safety of court proceedings," according to this week's order from the state's highest court.

Masks or face shields should be worn during in-person proceedings for all but witnesses, who may remove them for the limited period of responding to questioning, the court said.

The courts are further called on to minimize in-person proceedings in non-essential matters and employ the remote use of senior judges "to the fullest extent possible."

Despite earlier safety efforts, there have been outbreaks of the coronavirus as a result of court proceedings and operations, the court said.