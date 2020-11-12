 Skip to main content
Remote proceedings, masks urged for courts as COVID-19 pandemic worsens
Remote proceedings, masks urged for courts as COVID-19 pandemic worsens

Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Faced with disruptions in the legal process across the state and the death of a court employee tied to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana Supreme Court has instructed local courts to become more aggressive in their efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The courts are called on, at a minimum, to maximize the use of remote proceedings "and maintain public confidence in the health and safety of court proceedings," according to this week's order from the state's highest court.

Masks or face shields should be worn during in-person proceedings for all but witnesses, who may remove them for the limited period of responding to questioning, the court said.

The courts are further called on to minimize in-person proceedings in non-essential matters and employ the remote use of senior judges "to the fullest extent possible."

Despite earlier safety efforts, there have been outbreaks of the coronavirus as a result of court proceedings and operations, the court said.

"Large outbreaks have involved entire probation departments; judicial officers and court staff have tested positive — sadly, one court employee has died — and courts have closed; and jurors have become symptomatic and infected others during trials, leading to mistrials and subsequent infection of non-participants and family members," the order says. "These incidents highlight the need for more aggressive approaches to in-person trial court operations."

Porter County had planned to carry out a "deep COVID cleaning" last weekend at its courthouses in the wake of the virus striking offices throughout the buildings, shuttering courtrooms and sending employees and elected officials home stick to quarantine.

If local needs require, courts may petition the Indiana Supreme Court for authority to take more extensive action, such as pausing time limits in cases and/or rescheduling all criminal and civil trials for a limited time.

"Trial courts should work with their local justice system partners and public health and emergency authorities to adjust court operations as conditions require to maintain essential functions and ensure the administration of justice while protecting the health of court personnel, court users, and Hoosiers outside the courtroom," the Supreme Court ordered.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

