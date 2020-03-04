Repeat drunken driver back in court for St. John hit-and-run case

There, the officer observed Crider driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone, weaving in and out of traffic, and and "coming up on vehicles in front of it extremely closely," records state.

The officer curbed the vehicle on Huron Street just south of 109th Avenue, records show. While speaking with Crider, the officer could "detect a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath," documents state.

Crider allegedly was unsteady and swaying, and admitted to using "two" and then "a few" alcoholic beverages before driving, records state.

Court records state Crider declined to submit to field sobriety tests and a portable breath test. Then Crider was read Indiana's implied consent law, to which Crider "knowingly and willingly refused," records state.

Once Crider was restrained, dispatch informed the officer that just prior to being stopped, Crider's vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash at the nearby Walgreens, 9280 Wicker Ave., records state.

Crider allegedly admitted to colliding with a vehicle and fleeing, police allege.

At the jail, Crider was read Indiana's implied consent law again and he again refused to submit to take a test, records show.

