Repeat drunken driver back in court for St. John hit-and-run case

ST. JOHN — A man convicted three times of drunken driving is back facing charges after cops say he left the scene of an accident and smelled like alcohol when police pulled him over.
In Robert J. Crider's latest intoxicated while driving case, Lake County prosecutors recently agreed, in lieu of a driver's license suspension, to allow him a valid license once a car breathalyzer, or an ignition interlock, is installed in his vehicle.
This isn't Crider's first brush with law enforcement on operating while intoxicated charges.
Court records show Crider has struck plea deals with the local prosecutor's office to avoid jail time or license suspensions in previous drunken driving cases. In two cases, license suspensions were avoided because both parties' stipulated that Crider did not knowingly refuse a chemical test.
Crider, 41, was charged Feb. 24 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, OWI while endangering a person, leaving the scene of an accident and OWI, records show.
He was also cited for unsafe driving, following too closely, and speeding, records show.
In the most recent offense, a St. John police officer was dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 22 for a report of a reckless driver on southbound Wicker Avenue near 93rd Avenue, records state.
There, the officer observed Crider driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone, weaving in and out of traffic, and and "coming up on vehicles in front of it extremely closely," records state.
The officer curbed the vehicle on Huron Street just south of 109th Avenue, records show. While speaking with Crider, the officer could "detect a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath," documents state.
Crider allegedly was unsteady and swaying, and admitted to using "two" and then "a few" alcoholic beverages before driving, records state.
Court records state Crider declined to submit to field sobriety tests and a portable breath test. Then Crider was read Indiana's implied consent law, to which Crider "knowingly and willingly refused," records state.
Once Crider was restrained, dispatch informed the officer that just prior to being stopped, Crider's vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash at the nearby Walgreens, 9280 Wicker Ave., records state.
Crider allegedly admitted to colliding with a vehicle and fleeing, police allege.
At the jail, Crider was read Indiana's implied consent law again and he again refused to submit to take a test, records show.
After securing Crider's dog with St. John Animal Control, the driver of the vehicle allegedly struck by Crider was waiting. The woman said she was stopped in her 2015 Jeep Cherokee in the 9200 block of Wicker Avenue when she "felt a sudden jolt" in her vehicle's rear.
Once out of the car, she observed a man matching Crider's description — tall, white with a goatee and wearing headphones, police said.
When she told Crider she was going to file a police report, that's when he got back in his car, quickly accelerated and left the scene, records state.
Past history
If convicted, this would be Crider's fourth OWI-related case against him.
In 2006, Crider was able to plead guilty to the lesser charge of reckless driving — rather than two OWI charges and a speeding charge.
In February 2013, Crider was charged or cited with OWI, OWI - endangering a person, and driving left of center, records show.
The following month, he was allowed to plead guilty to one OWI charge in exchange for the other charges being dismissed, records show. In that case, he was sentenced to 6 months of probation, which he successfully completed.
In 2014, he was charged with having a previous OWI conviction, OWI, OWI - endangering a person, resisting law enforcement, and obstructing traffic, records show.
On Oct. 27, 2015, he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of OWI endangering a person, a misdemeanor, rather than from felony OWI with a previous conviction, records show.
The other charges were dismissed. His 12-month jail sentence was suspended in favor of probation, records show.
Prosecutors in the 2015 case allowed him driving privileges if he agreed to a 90-day ignition interlock installation on his vehicle, records show.
On March 29, 2017, he was discharged from probation unsatisfactorily.