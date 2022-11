Repeat drunken driver could avoid prison time after pleading guilty in latest case

CROWN POINT — A St. John man convicted of killing a man while driving drunk in 2011 pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge of operating while intoxicated in 2020.

Michael A. Temores, 25, admitted in a plea agreement that his blood-alcohol content was 0.206 after he struck a motorcycle in the 2300 block of Cline Avenue on Sept. 13, 2020, and continued driving to the 9300 block of Blaine Street.

According to charging documents, Temores was at a Calumet Township bar when he asked for a friend's keys so he could lie down and took off in the friend's truck.

Schererville police were called to a parking lot at U.S. 30 and Cline Avenue after a man in a gray Chevrolet Silverado ran over a parked Harley-Davidson, records state.

Witnesses took a photo of the truck's license plate, and Schererville police later found Temores in truck's driver's seat after it crashed into a guardrail at 93rd Avenue and Blaine Street.

Temores vomited on himself while talking with police and refused to take a chemical test, records state. Officers obtained a warrant for a blood test.

Temores, who was represented by attorney Steven Mullins, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, a Level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Temores' plea agreement, she would give him a five-year sentence: three years in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program and two years on probation.

If Temores qualifies, his initial placement at Community Corrections would be in a day-reporting program, which would allow him to live at home and report in.

Temores' plea agreement, which was signed by Lake County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Barbara McConnell, says his driver's license would be suspended for one year retroactive to the date of administrative suspension. He also would be required to complete drug and alcohol classes.

Temores was sentenced in 2014 to 11 years in prison for killing Fred Skafgaard, 61, of Lansing, in a drunken driving crash Dec. 30, 2011, near Hohman Avenue and Ridge Road in Munster.

He was released from prison to Lake County's Community Transition Court in September 2016 and completed that program in May 2017, online court records showed.

Before he was charged in Skafgaard's death, Temores had been cited or charged in more than 100 traffic-related offenses, records show. He had two prior drunken driving cases that were pleaded down to lesser charges.