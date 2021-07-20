 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Repeat drunken driver destroys utility pole, attempts to flee without bumper, Porter police say
alert urgent

Repeat drunken driver destroys utility pole, attempts to flee without bumper, Porter police say

PORTER — A police officer working the overnight shift said a loud boom that he first thought was fireworks turned out to be a repeat drunken driver, who destroyed a nearby utility pole and was making an attempt to flee the scene leaving her front bumper and license plate behind.

The Porter officer said he was sitting in the parking lot of Yost Elementary School at 100 West Beam St. at 12:43 a.m. Saturday when he heard the noise and then saw a white Jeep Liberty travelling west on Beam Street with damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

After learning the vehicle just struck a utility pole at Wagner Road and Lincoln Street, the officer pulled it over and the driver, Haley Austin, 26, with addresses in Portage, Illinois and Oregon, appeared to be intoxicated, according to the incident report.

The woman said she was at a nearby brewery and officers learned the pole she struck was nearly completely severed and leaning over the roadway. A large piece of wood from the pole was still stuck in the vehicle, police said.

A witness reportedly told police Austin exited her vehicle following the crash, looked at the damage to her vehicle and had to make three attempts to start her vehicle before quickly fleeing the scene.

"A witness also advised she ran over her front bumper at Wagner and Beam and the bumper came off her vehicle," police said.

Indiana State Police Trooper Tom DeVries participates in the Wednesday Trooper-in-a-Truck traffic enforcement initiative. The effort involved a pair of ISP troopers positioned with a truck driver and directing other units for traffic stops.

Police later recovered the bumper, which contained her front license plate.

Austin said she had been arrested for drunken driving in the past and was taken to jail after being medically cleared following the crash, police said.

She faces a felony count of drunken driving with a prior conviction, several other drunken driving charges and leaving the scene of an accident, according to police.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Explosion levels home in suburban Dallas

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts