Repeat drunken driver destroys utility pole, attempts to flee without bumper, Porter police say

PORTER — A police officer working the overnight shift said a loud boom that he first thought was fireworks turned out to be a repeat drunken driver, who destroyed a nearby utility pole and was making an attempt to flee the scene leaving her front bumper and license plate behind.

The Porter officer said he was sitting in the parking lot of Yost Elementary School at 100 West Beam St. at 12:43 a.m. Saturday when he heard the noise and then saw a white Jeep Liberty travelling west on Beam Street with damage to the front end of the vehicle.

After learning the vehicle just struck a utility pole at Wagner Road and Lincoln Street, the officer pulled it over and the driver, Haley Austin, 26, with addresses in Portage, Illinois and Oregon, appeared to be intoxicated, according to the incident report.

The woman said she was at a nearby brewery and officers learned the pole she struck was nearly completely severed and leaning over the roadway. A large piece of wood from the pole was still stuck in the vehicle, police said.

A witness reportedly told police Austin exited her vehicle following the crash, looked at the damage to her vehicle and had to make three attempts to start her vehicle before quickly fleeing the scene.