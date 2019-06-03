VALPARAISO — A Nov. 12 trial has been scheduled for a Portage man with three prior drunken driving convictions, who is now charged with driving while intoxicated and causing the death of a couple on a motorcycle.
Cleon Stutler Jr., who was released from jail a short time after the Sept. 19 crash and fitted with an ankle bracelet designed to detect alcohol consumption, appeared for the short hearing before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
Defense attorney Ken Elwood said he is still in the process of doing pretrial interviews with potential witnesses in the case and has four more to complete.
Three days were set aside for the trial.
Bradford said the last day for a plea agreement to be submitted to avoid trial is Oct. 7.
A status hearing was scheduled for Aug. 26.
Stutler, 67, is charged with driving with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit Sept. 19 along U.S. 20 at Willowcreek Road when he turned in front of a motorcycle carrying Amy and Peter Jackson. The couple was thrown from their motorcycle and died, police said.
The couple left behind five children ranging in age from 4 to 18.
Stutler has three prior drunken driving convictions from 1991, 2010 and 2014, according to court documents.
In requiring the use of the SCRAM bracelet as part of Stutler's release from jail, Bradford said it would be easier than requiring Stutler, who lost his driver's license, to report at the county courthouse several times a week to take Antabuse, which creates a negative reaction for those who consume alcohol after ingesting the drug.
Any alcohol detected by the bracelet will be reported to the Porter County Adult Probation Department and Stutler would face returning to jail, Elwood said.
Stutler faces 24 felonies and four misdemeanors, which resulted in Bradford explaining to the victims' families that Stutler can only be convicted on two counts in the end.