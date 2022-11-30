 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Repeat drunken driver flees, tosses vodka bottle through vehicle window, Portage cops say

Garland Henderson

 Provided

PORTAGE — Police say a local man faces a repeat drunken driving charge after refusing to stop for an officer with the explanation, "It's Christmas time. I didn't realize you were stopping me."

A Portage officer said he was called out shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday about a possible intoxicated driver in a parking lot of a liquor store along U.S. 6.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The officer said he spotted the vehicle in question and after seeing it driving erratically, attempted to conduct a stop. But the driver, later identified as Garland Henderson, 40, of Portage Township, continued east on U.S. 6 and then north on County Road 450 West driving at various speeds and entering the oncoming lanes.

"While I followed the vehicle, I watched as the front passenger window of the vehicle shattered out from the inside and an unknown item was thrown from the vehicle landing on the ground east of the roadway," police said.

People are also reading…

After the vehicle was stopped, police said Henderson appeared highly intoxicated.

When a woman of foot approached in the darkness and failed to respond to orders to stay back, the officer said he held her at gunpoint and kept Henderson in the vehicle until backup help arrived.

Police said the item thrown out of the vehicle through the window was an unopened bottle of vodka.

Henderson was taken to the Porter County jail and faces felony counts of operating while intoxicated with a previous conviction and fleeing law enforcement with a vehicle, and misdemeanor OWI charges, including endangering others.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

