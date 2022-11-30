Repeat drunken driver flees, tosses vodka bottle through vehicle window, Portage cops say

PORTAGE — Police say a local man faces a repeat drunken driving charge after refusing to stop for an officer with the explanation, "It's Christmas time. I didn't realize you were stopping me."
A Portage officer said he was called out shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday about a possible intoxicated driver in a parking lot of a liquor store along U.S. 6.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
The officer said he spotted the vehicle in question and after seeing it driving erratically, attempted to conduct a stop. But the driver, later identified as Garland Henderson, 40, of Portage Township, continued east on U.S. 6 and then north on County Road 450 West driving at various speeds and entering the oncoming lanes.
"While I followed the vehicle, I watched as the front passenger window of the vehicle shattered out from the inside and an unknown item was thrown from the vehicle landing on the ground east of the roadway," police said.
After the vehicle was stopped, police said Henderson appeared highly intoxicated.
When a woman of foot approached in the darkness and failed to respond to orders to stay back, the officer said he held her at gunpoint and kept Henderson in the vehicle until backup help arrived.
Police said the item thrown out of the vehicle through the window was an unopened bottle of vodka.
Henderson was taken to the Porter County jail and faces felony counts of operating while intoxicated with a previous conviction and fleeing law enforcement with a vehicle, and misdemeanor OWI charges, including endangering others.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
David Basile Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204653
Charges: Possessison hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Jamie Carter
Arrest date: Nov. 19, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204611
Charges: OWI, felony
Dustin Borman
Arrest date: Nov. 24, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204676
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
John Gonzales
Arrest date: Nov. 19, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204615
Charges: OWI, felony
Kristopher Aleman
Arrest date: Nov. 21, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204633
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ren Cordero
Arrest date: Nov. 18, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204604
Charges: Fraud, felony
Russel Francis
Arrest date: Nov. 23, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204671
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kevin Ball
Arrest date: Nov. 17, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204583
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joe Fanning
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204626 Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cameron Brooks
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204648
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Kevin Lockwood Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 24, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204677
Charges: Motor vehicle accident/leaving scene of accident, felony
Anna Delmuro
Arrest date: Nov. 19, 2022 Age: 50 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204613
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Raynell Henry
Arrest date: Nov. 19, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204618
Charges: Auto theft, felony
David Hollander
Arrest date: Nov. 18, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204595
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Sharnice McGee
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number: 2204621
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Ashley Creason
Arrest date: Nov. 24, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204673
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Ali Jaffry
Arrest date: Nov. 23, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204669
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Kaylani Guerrero
Arrest date: Nov. 21, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2204634
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Rodney Hetler
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Bridgman, MI Booking Number: 2204628 Charges: D ealing in methamphetamine, felony
Robert Gilmer Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204656
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Ryan Keller
Arrest date: Nov. 18, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204600
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Zachary Childers
Arrest date: Nov. 17, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2204584
Charges: OWI, felony
Christian Puetzer
Arrest date: Nov. 19, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Trail Creek, IN Booking Number: 2204612
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacob Nelson
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204629 Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Luis Gonzalez
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204657
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Matthew Westphal
Arrest date: Nov. 21, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204643
Charges: Theft w/prior, felony
Caifa Li
Arrest date: Nov. 18, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Brooklyn, NY Booking Number: 2204603
Charges: Identity deception, felony
David Huerta DeJesus
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204625 Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Richard Jones
Arrest date: Nov. 23, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204670
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Scott Glaze
Arrest date: Nov. 24, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204679
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Paul Somers
Arrest date: Nov. 19, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204616
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine , felony
Jake Vlietstra
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204624 Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jaylen Raber
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 18 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204650
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Ricky Kelly
Arrest date: Nov. 23, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204659
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Charles Maggio
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204627 Charges: S exual misconduct with a minor, felony
Moses Rasberry
Arrest date: Nov. 18, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2204599
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Robert Hampton
Arrest date: Nov. 24, 2022 Age: 59 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204678
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Brandy Steinhiser
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204645
Charges: D ealing in methamphetamine, felony
Jeffery Adams
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Knox, IN Booking Number: 2204646
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Kevin Thompson
Arrest date: Nov. 23, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204658
Charges: Possession h ypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Brandon Jorgensen
Arrest date: Nov. 24, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204672
Charges: Dealing in a schedule I, II , or III controlled substance, felony
Timothy Gamblin
Arrest date: Nov. 19, 2022 Age: 59 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204617
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Madelyn Cain
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204630
Charges: Battery, felony
Joseph Utterback
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Madison, WI Booking Number: 2204654
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
