Repeat drunken driver gets 16 years for crash that killed parents of 5 kids

VALPARAISO — Portage business owner Cleon Stutler Jr. watched Monday afternoon as a photo of a young girl holding a stuffed bear was presented to the courtroom.
The bear, he was told, plays a recording of her late father's voice.
The girl's father was Peter Jackson, who along with his wife, Amy Jackson, was killed Sept. 19, 2018, when Stutler drove drunk and collided with their motorcycle in the area of U.S. 20 and Willowcreek Road.
Stutler, 68, heard lengthy accounts of the pain and loss his actions caused before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford sentenced him to 16 years behind bars, which could amount to a life sentence.
His family wept as Stutler maintained his composure as he was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom to begin serving his time.
Stutler, who had three prior drunken driving convictions, had told the court earlier in the hearing that he is an alcoholic who has had various levels of success in halting his drinking. On the day in question, he said he was following a routine of drinking alcohol at the marina in Portage since his wife would not let him consume alcohol at home.
While blaming his intoxication for the crash, Stutler said his vision was impaired by the sun when he turned in front of the motorcycle. Police said Stutler had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.
Amy and Peter Jackson were headed out for a date night to have dinner and spend time with each other when the crash occurred not far from their home, police said.
The couple left behind five children ranging in age from 4 to 18.
"You have ripped a piece of my heart and soul out of my chest," he was told by Amy's mother, Sharon Monette.
Seated alongside her was Amy's father, Edward Monette, who described the family's pain and the children's continued need for therapy.
"I've tried to figure out how we got here today," he said.
He cited Stutler's numerous prior drunken driving convictions and said it would be "shameful" if he asked for mercy this time around.
Stutler's son, Shawn Stutler, asked the judge for mercy, calling his father a "kind, generous, selfless man."
Bradford told the large number of Jackson family members and friends present Monday that he understands their calls for the maximum sentence, but that this case does not meet those requirements.
Stutler will have to serve three-quarters of his sentence, which amounts to 12 years, he said.