Repeat drunken driver gets 16 years for crash that killed parents of 5 kids

VALPARAISO — Portage business owner Cleon Stutler Jr. watched Monday afternoon as a photo of a young girl holding a stuffed bear was presented to the courtroom.

The bear, he was told, plays a recording of her late father's voice.

The girl's father was Peter Jackson, who along with his wife, Amy Jackson, was killed Sept. 19, 2018, when Stutler drove drunk and collided with their motorcycle in the area of U.S. 20 and Willowcreek Road.

Stutler, 68, heard lengthy accounts of the pain and loss his actions caused before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford sentenced him to 16 years behind bars, which could amount to a life sentence.

His family wept as Stutler maintained his composure as he was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom to begin serving his time.

Stutler, who had three prior drunken driving convictions, had told the court earlier in the hearing that he is an alcoholic who has had various levels of success in halting his drinking. On the day in question, he said he was following a routine of drinking alcohol at the marina in Portage since his wife would not let him consume alcohol at home.