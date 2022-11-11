Repeat drunken driver nearly rear-ended vehicle along U.S. 20 in Portage, cops say

PORTAGE — Just two days after a motorist was killed when rear-ended in the city, police say they stopped a vehicle nearly running into the rear of another along U.S. 20 Thursday and found the driver nearly two and half times the legal limit for drinking and driving.

A Porter County police officer said he was westbound on U.S. 20 near Old Porter Road around 12:47 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a Nissan Kick ahead of him drifting left of center.

As the vehicle approached the intersection of Clem Road, the driver did not notice another vehicle ahead that was slowing and nearly struck it before veering out of its lane to avoid a collision, police said.

The officer said he activated his emergency lights to stop the Nissan, but the driver continued west in-between both lanes of travel until a Gary police officer blocked the westbound lanes of the highway at County Line Road. The vehicle then turned north and pulled to the side of the road.

The driver, identified as Neariah Blackwell, 54, of Portage, smelled of alcohol and provided the officer with a health insurance card rather than a driver's license, according to the arrest report. Blackwell became agitated and police learned he had a prior operating while intoxicated conviction from two years prior.

A portable breath test registered .197 or nearly two and a half times the legal limit of .08, police said.

When Blackwell refused to submit to further sobriety testing, police said they obtained a warrant, drew blood from him and took him to the Porter County jail on a felony count of OWI with a prior conviction, and misdemeanor counts OWI endangering another and OWI.

Lauren Thompson, an eighth-grade English teacher at Chesterton Middle School, was killed Tuesday evening when her vehicle was rear-ended by another while she was waiting for a traffic light along southbound Willowcreek Road in Portage, Portage police said.

Police say speed played a factor in that crash and toxicology reports of the accused driver are still pending.