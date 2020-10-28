Repeat drunken driver who caused 'so much devastation' sentenced in Winfield crash

"Ricky is not a monster," he said. "He messed up. He was stupid. I'm not going to insult the family and call this a mistake. He knows the gravity of the situation."

Jason Westerhoff said his brother Richard Westerhoff is a caring person and has learned, with the help of therapy, to accept how his actions have affected others in his life.

"He has two children," Jason Westerhoff said. "He supports them."

Westerhoff's attorney, Corey McCloskey, asked the judge to "be creative" and craft a sentence that would serve justice but also allow Westerhoff to better his life.

Westerhoff was in treatment for more than a year as a condition of his pretrial release and never missed an appointment, he said.

"This is beyond remorse," he said. "This is evidence of rehabilitation."

Boswell gave Westerhoff credit for nearly a year spent in jail and on house arrest while awaiting trial. He must serve at least 75% of his six-year prison sentence.

After the hearing, Coriano said she would have rather seen Westerhoff serve all 12 years in prison, but the family felt justice was served.