Repeat drunken driver who caused 'so much devastation' sentenced in Winfield crash

CROWN POINT — Sheriff's deputies led a man out of a courtroom Wednesday in handcuffs after a judge sentenced him to six years in prison for killing a Winfield man and injuring two others while driving with a cocktail of alcohol and drugs in his system.
Richard Westerhoff, 31, of Lake Station, also must serve four years in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program after his release from prison, followed by two years on probation.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell said Westerhoff likely didn't wake up Dec. 10, 2018, and plan to get drunk and kill someone.
"However, you made a bad choice, and it was a choice you repeated," she said.
Westerhoff has previously been convicted of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated in Porter County, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Kathleen Kurowski said.
His blood alcohol content was 0.27 the night of the Winfield crash, and he tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.
Boswell said Westerhoff's decision to drive that night extinguished one life, caused a lifetime of trauma for two other people and affected many more.
"There's been so much devastation," Boswell said.
Judge considered rejecting plea
Julian Tinoco, 20, of Winfield, died as a result of the four-vehicle crash on 109th Avenue, near Grand Boulevard. Drivers Lindsay Gang and Joseph McCormick were injured.
Westerhoff pleaded guilty in September to a level 4 felony count of causing death when operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.15 or more, a level 6 felony count of causing serious bodily injury when operating with a controlled substance in the body and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.
Westerhoff's plea agreement called for the sentences on each count to be served concurrently, with a maximum possible sentence of 12 years in prison.
Boswell initially said she planned to reject the plea agreement, because she thought the sentences should run consecutively.
After a break, Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Robert Persin told Boswell he'd talked with the families of Tinoco, Gang and McCormick and they supported the plea agreement.
Gang and McCormick wanted Tinoco's family to be able to argue for the maximum of 12 years on the count related to Tinoco's death, he said.
Boswell agreed to accept the plea agreement and told Westerhoff she decided to structure his sentence, so he would be able to continue on the path toward rehabilitation after his release from prison.
'You can't even imagine'
Tinoco's family described him as "a quiet soul" who had a bright future ahead of him. He'd met his first love, had the tenacity and work ethic to make his dream of starting his own business come true, and thought deeply about his values.
His father, Jose Tinoco, of Plainfield, Indiana, said he used to empathize with parents who lost children in mass shootings, but he knows how they feel.
"You can't even imagine the kind of pain to lose your child," he said.
He asked Boswell to sentence Westerhoff to the maximum sentence.
"We should be thoughtful and considerate of other people, not just say, 'Screw it. I'm going to get drunk,'" he said. "By imposing the maximum sentence, it will show these crimes will no longer be tolerated."
Yolanda Coriano said her son made everyone feel important and was the glue among his friends.
"His brothers will forever miss his guidance," she said.
She recalled a letter he once sent to her, in which he expressed his appreciation and respect for her. "You're the best, coolest mom there is," he wrote.
Coriano also read from a journal entry in which Julian Tinoco outlined his values: peace, happiness and family.
"Peace is a root, and happiness is a branch," he wrote. "To live life to the fullest, you must capture the peace in yourself."
Defendant challenged to look at family
Lindsay Gang's father, Jeff Gang, said his daughter didn't see herself as a victim and attended the hearing to support Julian Tinoco's family. Lindsay Gang feels guilty, because she wonders if she could have done something that would have prevented Tinoco's death.
"I hope you feel 1% of what she does," said Gang, who added he works in law enforcement and has seen too many crashes.
Gang challenged Westerhoff to look at Tinoco's family several times, prompting Westerhoff to turn and look at them. After making more comments, Gang again told Westerhoff to look at them. Westerhoff complied.
Westerhoff said he knew there was nothing he could say that would diminish the seriousness of the situation. He apologized, and she he hoped to teach his children not to take the path he did.
Westerhoff's employer, Nicholas Kelding, said he couldn't defend Westerhoff's actions, but he had seen remorse in him.
Westerhoff recently confided in Kelding that he has trouble looking anyone in the eyes, but Westerhoff complied with Gang's requests, Kelding said.
"Ricky is not a monster," he said. "He messed up. He was stupid. I'm not going to insult the family and call this a mistake. He knows the gravity of the situation."
Jason Westerhoff said his brother Richard Westerhoff is a caring person and has learned, with the help of therapy, to accept how his actions have affected others in his life.
"He has two children," Jason Westerhoff said. "He supports them."
Westerhoff's attorney, Corey McCloskey, asked the judge to "be creative" and craft a sentence that would serve justice but also allow Westerhoff to better his life.
Westerhoff was in treatment for more than a year as a condition of his pretrial release and never missed an appointment, he said.
"This is beyond remorse," he said. "This is evidence of rehabilitation."
Boswell gave Westerhoff credit for nearly a year spent in jail and on house arrest while awaiting trial. He must serve at least 75% of his six-year prison sentence.
'We can be advocates'
After the hearing, Coriano said she would have rather seen Westerhoff serve all 12 years in prison, but the family felt justice was served.
Her next mission will be to advocate for legislation to strengthen drunken driving laws, she said. She already has started working with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
Julian's brother, Jose Tinoco, thanked the community for the outpouring of support his family has received in the past year and a half.
"This tragedy has definitely impacted me and my family, but we have recognized that we need to do more as a community to prevent these types of accidents from occurring," he said.
He said he, too, planned to push for legislation.
Deaths caused by drunken driving are preventable tragedies, he said.
"As a community, we could advocate for more safety and awareness," he said. "We can be advocates for responsible behavior."
