VALPARAISO — A 39-year-old Valparaiso man with a history of sex related offenses in the Region was sentenced Monday morning to 18 years behind bars and was determined to be a sexually violent predator.
Bryan Blackmon pleaded guilty last month to a reduced felony count of child molesting stemming from an admission he made in a letter from jail to the mother of a girl under the age of 14, according to charging information.
Blackmon said he was communicating with the girl by phone in a sexual nature and the conversation resulted in him later touching her in a sexual manner, according to police. The girl said she also walked in on Blackmon watching pornography and it led to another sexual incident.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski told the court Monday the agreed-to prison term is based on this offense and Blackmon's criminal history.
Urbanski said the victim and her family support the plea agreement, but opted not to submit a victim's statement or show up to court for sentencing.
Blackmon was given 662 days of credit for time already served and upon his release, will have to register as a sex offender and comply with all required limitations for life as a result of his status as a sexually violent predator, according to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
He will also have to undergo HIV testing.
Prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining felony counts of child molesting, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and dissemination of matter harmful to minors in return for the plea, according to court records.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
