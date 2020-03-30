Repeatedly striking child with electrical cord is not parental discipline, court rules

A mother striking her nine-year-old son repeatedly across his back and body with an electrical cord was not exercising parental discipline, but committing a crime, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.

On June 6, 2018, Guadalupe Pava, of Indianapolis, was witnessed hitting her son with a cord in such a way as to cause "too many to count" red, linear welts on his back, arms, legs and chest, according to court records.

Following an investigation by the Department of Child Services, Pava's son was removed from her home and Pava ultimately charged with battery by an adult against a child under age 14, a level 5 felony, records show.

According to court records, Pava did not deny at her trial that she struck her son with the cord. Instead, she claimed she was disciplining her son for wrongdoing, as is her right as a parent under Indiana law.

Specifically, records show Pava testified her son had disobeyed her by pinching his two-year-old sister's leg. She also said she told her son that day to let her know when his sister's diaper needed changing, but her son again disobeyed her by removing his sister's diaper himself.

A Marion County jury rejected Pava's claim to be exercising parental discipline and convicted her of felony battery, records show.