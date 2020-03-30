Repeatedly striking child with electrical cord is not parental discipline, court rules

A mother striking her nine-year-old son repeatedly across his back and body with an electrical cord was not exercising parental discipline, but committing a crime, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.
On June 6, 2018, Guadalupe Pava, of Indianapolis, was witnessed hitting her son with a cord in such a way as to cause "too many to count" red, linear welts on his back, arms, legs and chest, according to court records.
Following an investigation by the Department of Child Services, Pava's son was removed from her home and Pava ultimately charged with battery by an adult against a child under age 14, a level 5 felony, records show.
According to court records, Pava did not deny at her trial that she struck her son with the cord. Instead, she claimed she was disciplining her son for wrongdoing, as is her right as a parent under Indiana law.
Specifically, records show Pava testified her son had disobeyed her by pinching his two-year-old sister's leg. She also said she told her son that day to let her know when his sister's diaper needed changing, but her son again disobeyed her by removing his sister's diaper himself.
A Marion County jury rejected Pava's claim to be exercising parental discipline and convicted her of felony battery, records show.
In her appeal, Pava argued, among other things, that prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence to rebut her claim of parental discipline privilege.
The three-judge appellate panel acknowledged in its 13-page ruling that Indiana parents do have a right to discipline their children, generally as the parents see fit.
In this case, however, the court determined Pava "used disproportionate and degrading force" against her son, "leaving a multitude of painful welts all over his body," and did not stop striking him until a witness intervened.
"In addition, she did not try lesser forms of punishment, such as grounding (her son) or taking away privileges, let alone less severe forms of corporal punishment," the court said.
As a result, the appellate court concluded that "prosecutors submitted ample evidence to demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that Pava used an unreasonable amount of force, thus disproving her defense of parental privilege."
Records show Pava was sentenced to two years in prison following her conviction. But her prison term was reduced to the 227 days she spent in jail awaiting trial, plus one-year probation and a requirement to attend parenting classes.
Pava still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to review the appeals court ruling in the hope of overturning her felony conviction.
