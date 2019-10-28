VALPARAISO — Porter County Sheriff Detective Brian Dziedzinski showed a slicer-style knife with an 8-inch blade to jurors Monday afternoon that he said is a replica of the one found missing from the set taken from the home of Christopher Dillard's girlfriend.
Dillard, who is on trial for the April 18, 2017 stabbing death of 23-year-old Nicole Gland of Portage, was reportedly carrying a knife around during the weeks leading up the attack in Gland's vehicle in a parking area behind the former Upper Deck Lounge, 139 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton, where they both worked.
The knife used in the fatal stabbing is believed not to be serrated and was 7 to 8 inches in length, prosecutors have said.
Chesterton police Detective Nick Brown testified last week that he took the knife block and knives from Beverly Galle's home on the day of the killing.
Dziedzinski said Monday that police sought out the same knife set and purchased it online. This revealed a replica of the knife missing from Galle's home, he said.
Jurors were also shown photos and video Monday afternoon that Dziedzinski said were of Dillard at Danny O's Bar & Grille in Chesterton shortly before the killing is believed to have taken place. He left at 2:02 a.m. and the bars are just a couple miles apart, the detective said.
The images show something protruding from Dillard's right rear pocket, which Dziedzinski said could have been something like gloves.
A witness told jurors Friday that he heard Dillard make a threatening comment about his co-workers at the Upper Deck Lounge just hours before the killing.
"Those (expletive) will get theirs," Dillard told Justin Boothe around 7 p.m. on April 18, 2017, while at the nearby Flannery's Tavern in Chesterton, Boothe testified.
When asked why now-53-year-old Dillard was upset, Boothe said, "The girl's upstairs ratted him out for doing something wrong."
Boothe's testimony came under immediate attack from defense attorney and public defender Russell Brown Jr., who pointed out that Boothe did not mention the alleged threat when he was first interviewed by police on April 21, 2017.
Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas has said the stabbing occurred during a cocaine deal, at which Dillard was seeking to fulfill a desire for a sexual encounter with Gland.
Brown has told jurors prosecutors will not be presenting any direct evidence over the next few weeks linking Dillard to the killing.
