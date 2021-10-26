Report finds changes needed to improve diversity, training at Indiana police agencies

Similarly, the study recommends ILEA go beyond setting only broad requirements for police officer training and instead establish specific goals and objectives that all officers are required to meet no matter where in the state they are trained, especially for use of force, proportionality, de-escalation, and procedural justice issues.

The study notes, for example, that an ILEA PowerPoint presentation on the criminal law and procedure supporting police use of force probably should not contain an image of a Glock semi-automatic handgun on 60 of the 64 slides.

Other recommendations in the study include establishing a single case management system for all state-level police agencies, improving data collection practices to spot trends or bias in law enforcement practices, and expanding public communication efforts to help Hoosiers better understand what officers do.

"We applaud Gov. Holcomb's efforts to review and consider changes to the policies, procedures, operations and training of the state law enforcement agencies with whom we worked," said Rob Davis, Hillard Heintze senior vice president of law enforcement consulting.