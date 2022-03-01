Report of gun at Portage restaurant fight lands man in jail after cocaine, $2,500 found, cops say

PORTAGE — While police were unable to confirm a report of a man flashing a gun during a dispute at a local restaurant early Sunday, a 19-year-old Chicago man was taken into custody with 12 grams of cocaine and $2,545 in his possession, police said.

The accused, Ramiro Hernandez-Quintero, said someone in the dispute must have slipped the $1,200 bag of cocaine "into his pants when he was not looking," Portage police said.

"He admitted to using some cocaine because he needed 'power' for the fight," according to the police report.

Hernandez-Quintero, who only had a Mexican identification card and has no Social Security number, was taken into custody and faces a felony count of possessing cocaine, police said.

Police said they were called shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday to the Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant Bar and Grill at 3380 Willowcreek Road in reference to a fight involving several people and one person flashing a handgun.

A witness identified a man as having pointed a handgun at numerous people during the dispute. Police said they found a 9mm handgun on the man in question, but he denied pulling the gun out during the dispute.

After hearing from no one else that the gun was drawn and lacking surveillance footage of the alleged incident, police said they released the man and his legal gun. The report was forwarded to county prosecutor for review.

Hernandez-Quintero, who police said was visibly intoxicated, reportedly told officers he had been falsely accused by others at the restaurant of being a drug dealer. This led to a fight.

A police officer said he noticed Hernandez-Quintero had a white powder on his nose, at which time he was searched and the drugs and both United States and Mexican currency were discovered.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.