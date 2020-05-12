Report of passed out driver lands Munster man behind bars on drug charges, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A report of an unconscious man in his vehicle resulted in the arrest late Monday morning of a 37-year-old Munster man on drug charges, according to Porter County police.

Richard Rudzena faces a felony count of possessing cocaine and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance, police said.

Police said they were called out shortly after 11 a.m. to the area of Ind. 2 and County Road 450 East where they found medics treating Rudzena, who they described as agitated.

Police learned the vehicle had been involved in a crash a few hours earlier and found Rudzena unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech.

Police spotted a cut-off portion of a plastic straw, but Rudzena denied it was his, according to the arrest report. But he did admit to using cocaine the night before and said he had an empty tin can in his vehicle containing cocaine residue.