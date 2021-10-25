Report of pedestrian firing gun along Porter County road results in arrest, police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A report of a pedestrian firing a pistol along the roadside landed a 47-year-old South Haven man behind bars, Porter County police said.

A witness told police at 5:42 p.m. Friday he saw the man "pull a gun out and shoot something on the side of the road," according to the incident report.

The witness thought at first the man was going to shoot toward him, but he did not, police said.

Police said they located Danny Turner, who said he was picking up trash, in the area of County Roads 450 West and 750 North. The officer noticed a 9mm pistol holstered on Turner's hip.

Turner said he knew nothing about anyone shooting in the area. He said there should be 10 rounds in his gun, but police found only seven, with an additional round in the chamber.

Turner said he was visiting from Montana and added, "You don't need a (gun) permit in Montana," police said.

He was informed he needed one in Indiana and was taken to jail on a misdemeanor count of carrying a pistol without a permit, according to police.

