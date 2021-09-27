 Skip to main content
Report of Portage hotel meth party lands three behind bars, police say
alert urgent

PORTAGE — A report of a possible methamphetamine party at a local hotel involving children triggered a police response that landed three Lake County residents behind bars on various drug charges.

Portage police said they were called out at 1 p.m. Thursday to the Days Inn on U.S. 20 and knocked on the door of the room in question pretending to be housekeeping.

Nicole Nevlida, 20, of Lake Station, attempted to leave, saying, "I just need to go back to my room," according to the incident report.

Police said they found a knife on Nevlida and noticed Jillian Wiley, 24, of Gary, stuffing something underneath a mattress.

Nevlida was also found in possession of a smoking pipe containing methamphetamine residue, police said.

"That's not my pipe," she reportedly told police. "I was holding it for 'her' (as she pointed to Jillian)."

Police said they found a large plastic container of a crystal-like substance surrounded by plastic bags and a digital scale with crystal on it. They also found other paraphernalia, various pills and a large amount of cash.

A field test done on the crystal-like substance returned with negative results for methamphetamine, police said.

Wiley faces felony charges of dealing a counterfeit/look-alike drug, possession of a hypodermic syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a legend drug and possession of a narcotic drug, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a counterfeit/look-alike drug and possession of paraphernalia, police said.

Christian Hepburn, 25, of Hobart, faces felony counts of dealing in a counterfeit/look-alike drug, possession of a hypodermic syringe and maintaining a common nuisance, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a counterfeit/look-alike drug and possession of paraphernalia, according to police.

Police said Nevlida faces misdemeanor charges of visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

