Report of Portage hotel meth party lands three behind bars, police say

PORTAGE — A report of a possible methamphetamine party at a local hotel involving children triggered a police response that landed three Lake County residents behind bars on various drug charges.

Portage police said they were called out at 1 p.m. Thursday to the Days Inn on U.S. 20 and knocked on the door of the room in question pretending to be housekeeping.

Nicole Nevlida, 20, of Lake Station, attempted to leave, saying, "I just need to go back to my room," according to the incident report.

Police said they found a knife on Nevlida and noticed Jillian Wiley, 24, of Gary, stuffing something underneath a mattress.

Nevlida was also found in possession of a smoking pipe containing methamphetamine residue, police said.

"That's not my pipe," she reportedly told police. "I was holding it for 'her' (as she pointed to Jillian)."

Police said they found a large plastic container of a crystal-like substance surrounded by plastic bags and a digital scale with crystal on it. They also found other paraphernalia, various pills and a large amount of cash.

A field test done on the crystal-like substance returned with negative results for methamphetamine, police said.