Report of sex assault, hidden hotel camera lands pair in jail on drug charges

Johnson initially said he was asleep when he was awoken by the other man performing a sex act on him without his permission, police said. He too identified the man as a hotel employee, but then began saying he did not remember the incident very clearly.

The clerk at the front desk told police he received a call from the couple about the alleged hidden camera, but said they sounded intoxicated and were not making much sense. The clerk went to the room and found the couple intoxicated, but said he never entered the room and that's when police arrived.

Justus then told police she did not actually see another man, but was told that by Johnson, according to the report.

Johnson then too admitted he wasn't sure about his report of the other man and "doesn't have a good memory of the incident," police said. He said it was possible he had been engaged in a sex act with Justus.

Justus continued to be hysterical as she was taken into custody and was taken to local hospital to be cleared medically before being taken to jail, police said.