Report of sex assault, hidden hotel camera lands pair in jail on drug charges

PORTAGE — A couple faces drug charges after making what appear to be false allegations that a local hotel employee had sexually assaulted a man and a camera was found filming the couple having sex, according to police.
Nicole Justus, 24, of Lake Station, and Emery Johnson, 28, of Indianapolis, each face a felony count of possessing cocaine, and misdemeanor charges of false reporting and possession of marijuana, according to Portage police.
Police said they were called shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday to the local Days Inn at 6161 U.S. 20 and were greeted by a man yelling from an open window that another man was outside his hotel room door.
A hotel clerk then told police he received a call from the same guests claiming they found a camera in their room recording them having sex.
An officer said he found no one in the hallway outside the room in question, but found Justus inside the room hysterical and visibly intoxicated with Johnson.
The officer said he also found a plastic bag with a green dollar sign printed on it and a green pill inside. The couple identified the pill as the illegal drug ecstasy and Justus said Johnson took the other ecstasy pill.
Justus, who claimed to have only been drinking alcohol, said she called police after stepping out of the shower and seeing another man engaged in a sex act with Johnson, according to the incident report. She identified the man as a hotel employee and said he told the couple if they reported the act he would throw them out of the hotel.
Johnson initially said he was asleep when he was awoken by the other man performing a sex act on him without his permission, police said. He too identified the man as a hotel employee, but then began saying he did not remember the incident very clearly.
The clerk at the front desk told police he received a call from the couple about the alleged hidden camera, but said they sounded intoxicated and were not making much sense. The clerk went to the room and found the couple intoxicated, but said he never entered the room and that's when police arrived.
Justus then told police she did not actually see another man, but was told that by Johnson, according to the report.
Johnson then too admitted he wasn't sure about his report of the other man and "doesn't have a good memory of the incident," police said. He said it was possible he had been engaged in a sex act with Justus.
Justus continued to be hysterical as she was taken into custody and was taken to local hospital to be cleared medically before being taken to jail, police said.
Police said they found marijuana on Justus and in the couple's vehicle, and positively identified the remaining pill as ecstasy.
Anthony Keith Lee
Axel Jake Melendez
Branden John Soria
Brandy Sue Phelps
Candice Lynn Gardner
Darko Tomeski
Delilah Rose Anna Elkins
Eric Alexander Ferrar
Fredrick Defonte Kingdom
Joshua Lee Clark
Julius Allen Moreland
Justin Jerome Hanuscin
Nicholas Scott Lewis
Raymond Earl Scott Jr.
Sarah Anne Snyder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.